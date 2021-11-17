Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches Market Cap of $748,403.34

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $748,403.34 and $206,017.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00004915 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00181060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.21 or 0.00505085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00015896 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

