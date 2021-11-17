Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.79. 110,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,723. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.