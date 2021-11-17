AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel Sells 1,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $110,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:APP traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $75,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

