APR Coin (APR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 92.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $22,591.41 and $4.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042527 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000069 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

