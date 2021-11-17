Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.04. 131,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 143,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRSK. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

