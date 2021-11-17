APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $40.11 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.49 or 1.00794211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.57 or 0.06958948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,454,762 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.