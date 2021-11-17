AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,857 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 440,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 395,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

