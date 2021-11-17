AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,650 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of ChromaDex worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

ChromaDex stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $407.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.65. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.