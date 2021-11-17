AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $293.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89.

MESA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.