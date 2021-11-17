AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Purple Innovation worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 100.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,282,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $41.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

