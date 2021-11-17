AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.44 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.35.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $150,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,626 shares of company stock worth $24,238,700. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

