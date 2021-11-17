AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,561 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 259,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,541,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 427.55 and a beta of 1.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 727.27%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

