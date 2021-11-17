AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of PATK opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.95%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $2,473,980. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

