AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lovesac worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $2,554,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,668 shares of company stock worth $33,545,721. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.