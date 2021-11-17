AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 12.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

