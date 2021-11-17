AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 109,783 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enel Américas by 287.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

