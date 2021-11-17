ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.00 and traded as high as C$12.45. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$12.21, with a volume of 1,484,940 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

