Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPT. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSPT opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

