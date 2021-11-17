Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Arconic reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNC. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arconic by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arconic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 74.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

