Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 8,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 851,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Arconic alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 149,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.