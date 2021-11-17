Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arcosa worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

