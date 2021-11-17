Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Argos Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,908 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53.

Argos Resources Company Profile (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a 100% interest in license PL001, which covers approximately 1,126 square kilometers in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

