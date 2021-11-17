ARMOR Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $735,399.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00092633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,969.10 or 0.99963578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.53 or 0.06938603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

