Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Up 19.7%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS)’s share price shot up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 2,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

