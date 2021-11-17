Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.80. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $211.29 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

