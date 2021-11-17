Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

QQQM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $164.78.

