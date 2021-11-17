Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

