Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,811 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $111.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38.

