Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 364.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 869.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 79,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.