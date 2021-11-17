Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.58. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.18 and a 200 day moving average of $316.99. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $248.56 and a 1 year high of $357.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

