Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,956,862. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $10.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,478. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.90.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

