Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 6,607 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,411. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.60. Aon plc has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

