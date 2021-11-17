Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 8,151 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.75. 320,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,916. The firm has a market cap of $398.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.42 and its 200 day moving average is $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

