Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $179.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.31 and a 200 day moving average of $175.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $182.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

