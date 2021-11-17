Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.62 Million

Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post sales of $93.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.75 million. Asana posted sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $358.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $358.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $464.82 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 180.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

