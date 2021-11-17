Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AOTVF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 136,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,799. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

