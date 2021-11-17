Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of AOTVF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 136,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,799. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
