Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Ascot Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. 1,062,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,278. The firm has a market capitalization of C$525.95 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

