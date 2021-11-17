Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSE AOT traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. 1,062,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,278. The company has a market cap of C$525.95 million and a PE ratio of -87.50. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

