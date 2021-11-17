ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $3,115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,040. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after buying an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $129.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

