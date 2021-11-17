ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 4,050 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 4,050 ($52.91) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,594.62 ($60.03).

Shares of ASC stock traded up GBX 51 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,746 ($35.88). The stock had a trading volume of 319,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,873.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,963.93. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89). Insiders have purchased 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629 in the last three months.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

