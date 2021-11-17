ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in October

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 505,200 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the October 14th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACLLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.