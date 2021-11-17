ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

OTCMKTS ACLLF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 3,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226. ATCO has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

