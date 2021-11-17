Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Atheios has a total market cap of $54,612.33 and approximately $777.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,421,111 coins and its circulating supply is 45,084,938 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

