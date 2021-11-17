Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.22. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 246,405 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Get Athena Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $41,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,963,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $245,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,375,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.