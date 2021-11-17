Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Up 142.6% in October

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 883,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAQ opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

