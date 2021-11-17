Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,898,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,449,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $773,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACAH opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.