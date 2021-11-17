Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.03

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 22334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Get Atos alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.