Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atreca by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Atreca by 730.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

