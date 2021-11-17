Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

