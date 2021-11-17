Attila Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Attila coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $15.33 million and $58,167.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00222755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010762 BTC.

About Attila

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.